Millikin associate professor Laura Zimmerman awarded fellowship

DECATUR – Millikin University Associate Professor Laura Zimmerman has been awarded a Science & Technology Policy Fellowship from the American Association for the Advancement of Science, with a placement at the Veterans Affairs Office of Health Services Research and Development.

Zimmerman is an associate professor of biology at the university and a 2005 graduate of Millikin. She is among 284 scientists and engineers who will spend a year serving in federal agencies and congressional offices as policy fellows while they learn first-hand about federal policymaking and implementation.

"I was very excited to find out that I received this fellowship. I actually found out about this fellowship over 10 years ago while I was still in grad school," Zimmerman said. "I set it as a goal of mine, and it feels really good to achieve that goal after all of this time."

As part of the fellowship, Zimmerman will help the Veterans Affairs Office of Health Services Research and Development shape research geared toward rural veterans' issues.

"The Veterans Affairs Office of Health Services Research and Development works to identify and evaluate innovative strategies that lead to accessible, high quality, cost-effective care for veterans and the nation," Zimmerman said. "I'm excited to be contributing to such important work and look forward to applying my experience on the Macon County Board of Health. It's an honor to work on improving the lives of our nation's veterans."

Recommended for you…

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.