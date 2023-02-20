DECATUR — Millikin University will use a state grant of over $100,000 to expand a program for low-income and other underrepresented students, the institution announced Monday.

Millikin was awarded a $124,285 grant through Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) II program. State guidelines dictate the funds be used to provide learning support for students most impacted by the pandemic, including Black, Latino, low-income, first-generation, working adult and rural students.

Millikin officials said their funds will be used to expand the university’s Excellence Developed Through Growth & Experience (EDGE) Program. EDGE allows a select group of first-year students to move to campus early and build academic and emotional support before classes start.

The university said its expanded EDGE program will be known as EDGE Plus and will consist of a five-week summer bridge experience for 30 low-income, first-generation and underrepresented students.

“I have always wanted to extend the EDGE Program that currently starts a few weeks before school every fall,” said Millikin Dean of Academic Support Services Carrie Pierson in the university’s announcement. “We have great success in the current program, but I am excited to see how much growth and success students can learn before school starts with a five-week course. This grant will allow us to provide much more college prep for first-year students to help ensure they are off to a fantastic start to their college careers.”

EDGE Plus students will take courses on topics including reading, writing, research, math, ethical reasoning, scientific methods and life skills. Courses will be taught by full-time, tenure-track Millikin faculty.

Other EDGE Plus offerings will include meetings with support services and advisors, training on college success skills, placements in campus employment and service learning opportunities.

EDGE Plus is set to begin after summer orientation dates in June.

