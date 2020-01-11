Millikin Children's Choir accepting registration for spring session

Millikin Children's Choir

The Millikin Children's Choir is accepting registration for the spring session.

Four levels are available: Dolce Choir, for K-2, $105 per semester, Cantabile Choir, grades 3-5; Concert Youth Chorale, grades 6-12, with all rehearsals at 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays in Perkinson Music Center, at a cost of $155 per semester. The Men's Ensemble will be revived this year and is for changed male voices. Admission to that group is by audition only and cost is $50.

Auditions for the Men's Ensemble will be 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Placement auditions for the other groups should be scheduled with Christine Smith, (217) 413-7811.

Richland Community College

Jonathan Jackson, a spokesman for Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, will speak at Richland Community College at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Shilling Auditorium.

Jackson will discuss the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s focus on social justice, voting, non-violence, peace and worker dignity. The presentations are free and open to the public.

