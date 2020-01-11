Millikin Children's Choir accepting registration for spring session

Millikin Children's Choir
The Millikin Children's Choir is accepting registration for the spring session.
Four levels are available: Dolce Choir, for K-2, $105 per semester, Cantabile Choir, grades 3-5; Concert Youth Chorale, grades 6-12, with all rehearsals at 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays in Perkinson Music Center, at a cost of $155 per semester. The Men's Ensemble will be revived this year and is for changed male voices. Admission to that group is by audition only and cost is $50.
Auditions for the Men's Ensemble will be 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Placement auditions for the other groups should be scheduled with Christine Smith, (217) 413-7811.
Richland Community College
Jonathan Jackson, a spokesman for Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, will speak at Richland Community College at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Shilling Auditorium.
Jackson will discuss the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s focus on social justice, voting, non-violence, peace and worker dignity. The presentations are free and open to the public.
Richland was recently selected as a top 10 finalist for the National Bellwether Award, which recognized the college for its EnRich Program: Technical + Essential Skills = Changed Lives. The program connects individuals to training that leads to employment and livable wages.
Advance Illinois
Ginger Ostro has been named executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
Ostro is the former director of Advance Illinois and part of the coalition that created the current school funding model in the state.
Macon County Farm Bureau
Members of the Macon County Farm Bureau and their children majoring in an agriculture-related field may apply for scholarships available this year.
The application is available at www.MaconCFB.org and must be postmarked by March. For information, call (217) 877-2436 or email jennifer@maconcfb.org.
Boys and Girls Club
Robert Crawford has been named program director of the Boys and Girls Club.
Crawford has worked for the club for 14 years under three executive directors.
