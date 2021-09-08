Millikin Children's Choir sets auditions

DECATUR — Placement interviews for the fall semester of the Millikin Children's Choir will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Millikin Children’s Choir has three levels, for students ages 5-18. The choirs rehearse on Tuesdays at 4:15 p.m. on Millikin’s campus and perform several concerts each semester. Mitigation strategies will be in place this year.

To schedule a placement interview or to register, please visit the website www.millikin.edu/preparatory/millikin-childrens-choir. Call Christine Smith, (217) 413-7811.

The fall semester begins Tuesday, Sept. 21. Cost of the program is $100 per semester for Dolce Choir (grades K -2), Cantabile Choir (grades 3-5), and Concert Youth Chorale (grades 6-12). All voices are welcome. No prior experience is necessary.

Directors are Christine Smith, Chelsea Seapy and Melissa Miller.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.