Millikin Children's Choir sets auditions

Fourth-graders answer questions from Argenta-Oreana's Cora Herek during the Millikin Children's Choir Festival 2020.

DECATUR — Placement interviews for the fall semester of the Millikin Children's Choir will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Millikin Children’s Choir has three levels, for students ages 5-18.  The choirs rehearse on Tuesdays at 4:15 p.m. on Millikin’s campus and perform several concerts each semester.  Mitigation strategies will be in place this year.

To schedule a placement interview or to register, please visit the website www.millikin.edu/preparatory/millikin-childrens-choir. Call Christine Smith, (217) 413-7811.

The fall semester begins Tuesday, Sept. 21. Cost of the program is $100 per semester for Dolce Choir (grades K -2), Cantabile Choir (grades 3-5), and Concert Youth Chorale (grades 6-12).  All voices are welcome. No prior experience is necessary.

Directors are Christine Smith, Chelsea Seapy and Melissa Miller.

