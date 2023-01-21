 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millikin Community Arts Academy opens spring enrollment

DECATUR — Millikin Community Arts Academy is enrolling students for the spring session.

Private lessons for ages 6 through adult include voice, bass, bassoon, cello, clarinet, flute, guitar, horn, piano, saxophone, trombone, trumpet, tuba, ukulele, violin, viola, and percussion instruments, as well as K through adult group instruction through the Millikin Community Cello Choir, Millikin Community Percussion Ensemble, Millikin Community Jazz Ensemble, Millikin Group Piano Class and for singing, the Millikin Community Choir. There is also Music and Movement for infants through 4 years old, Rock University, Mat Pilates, Linoleum Printshop, and Community Arts with Technology.

Students can choose either 30-, 45- or 60-minute lessons. Lessons are offered monthly, as well as on a semester basis in the fall, spring and summer. Students have the opportunity to perform in recitals held in Kaeuper Recital Hall at Millikin.

Visit millikin.edu/mcaa for specific schedules and costs. Instructors are Millikin University School of Music professors, Millikin Community Arts Academy instructors, and upper-level student instructors.

