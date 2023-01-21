Millikin Community Arts Academy opens spring enrollment

DECATUR — Millikin Community Arts Academy is enrolling students for the spring session.
Private lessons for ages 6 through adult include voice, bass, bassoon, cello, clarinet, flute, guitar, horn, piano, saxophone, trombone, trumpet, tuba, ukulele, violin, viola, and percussion instruments, as well as K through adult group instruction through the Millikin Community Cello Choir, Millikin Community Percussion Ensemble, Millikin Community Jazz Ensemble, Millikin Group Piano Class and for singing, the Millikin Community Choir. There is also Music and Movement for infants through 4 years old, Rock University, Mat Pilates, Linoleum Printshop, and Community Arts with Technology.
Students can choose either 30-, 45- or 60-minute lessons. Lessons are offered monthly, as well as on a semester basis in the fall, spring and summer. Students have the opportunity to perform in recitals held in Kaeuper Recital Hall at Millikin.
millikin.edu/mcaa for specific schedules and costs. Instructors are Millikin University School of Music professors, Millikin Community Arts Academy instructors, and upper-level student instructors.
Millikin University homecoming ceremonies through the years 🎓
1973 Queen candidates
1973: Millikin University queen candidates include from top clockwise, Carol Attig, Diane Robinson, Vicky Traughber, Jalayne Morrison, Pat Nelson, July Henshaw, Wendy Diekhoff and Colleen Hughes.
1974 queen candidates
1974: Millikin University Homecoming Queen candidates include first row from left, Jane Brueggemann, Debra Curfman, Mauria Fitzgerald and Debra McDonald; second row from left, Dianne Hill, Angela Epperson and Jennifer Friday.
1975 queen candidates
1975: Millikin University Homecoming Queen candidates include from left, Joy Claudon, Jane Reif, Louise Middendorff, Cathy Opperman and Mary McDougal.
1976 queen candidates
1976: Millikin University queen candidates include front row from left, Lisa Hess, Karen Jacobs, Jennifer Friday; second row from left Ann Cover, Patty Grauf, Jan Cooley and Julia Quick.
1976 king candidates
1976: Millikin University Homecoming King candidates are from left, Jose Toro, Andy Donahue, Joe Wright, David Zeller, Mark Kuhnke and Rick Moore. Absent is Curt Fritsch.
1977 king candidates
1977: Millikin University Homecoming king candidates include seat, from left, Carl Johansen, Tom Ginter, Tom Conners and Gary Curtis. Standing from left are Carl Kuldell, Cliff Swanson and Dan Bessey.
1977 queen candidates
1977: Millikin University homecoming queen candidates include seated from left, Jeanine Harris, Nancy Kristufek, Elaine Comerota and Shelley Benson. Standing from left, are Kathy Gardner, Laura Mullen and Sue Buroian.
1978: king and queen candidates
1978: Millikin University homecoming king and queen candidates include front row from left, Janet Weinrich, Cindy Marcuzzo, Mary Spriggs, Angela Beck, Sandy Fendley, Carol Young and Laura Bravo. Second row, Tim Shew, Lee Morgan, Norman Deets, Marlin Hartman. Back row, Kent Semelroth, Brice Elliott and Mike Briggs.
1979 Homecoming candidates
1979: Millikin University Homecoming candidates include queen candidates from left, Debbi Anderson, Sue Mitchell, Shelly Schaefer, Julie Scott, Barb Althoff and Judy King. King candidates include from left, Jim Niebur, Steve Mosier, Neil Dewey, Patrick Pierce, Martin Van Kanegan and Richard Stevens.
1980: Homecoming king and queen candidates
1980: Mililkin University Homecoming king and queen candidates include: row one from left, Patsy Kirby, Kim Gregurich, Joyce Groves, Moni Roytek, Shelly Kneipp and Lynn Cocagne. Row two from left, Dan Warren, Ken Tothero, Joe Whitsel, Carol McHugh, Steve Pilling, Johnnie Rolle, Ron Bailey and Michael Goggins.
1981 homecoming king and queen candidates
1981: Millikin University Homecoming king and queen candidates include: standing left to right, Nancy Burkett, John Dean, Jo Alice Harner, Susan Schuler, Cynthia Hogan, Peggy Drew, Bridget Devlin and Rachel Ferry. Seated left to right, Jim Dickerson, Larry Fleming, Greg Twist, Brian Germano, Chris Burns, Bernard Hepburn and Bradley Gift.
1983 King and queen candidates
1983: Millikin University Homecoming king and queen candidates are front row, from left, lance Burmiester, Kim Clark and Rose Anne Forrester; middle row, Jennifer Johnson, Pat Gurley, Tina Rodmaker and Carol Redford; back row, Don Meier, Terri Sympson, Steve McFarland, Dan Clark, Mike Leden, Marie Potje and Curtis Jackson.
1984 Homecoming court
1984: Millikin University homecoming court includes left to right, front row, Dianne Attig, Mark Boline, Angie Sparks; middle kneeling Scott Sarran, Terri Harrington, Ed Walker; back standing, Lisa Pirtle, Dave Giertz, Denise Arjmand, Kent Dixon, Mark Kern, Kele Jackson.
1985: Homecoming court
1985: Millikin University Homecoming court includes front, from left, Donna Dillon, Jodi Peterson, Cathy O'Dea, Becki Feeney, Lee Winkleblack, Joy Burris; back row, Travis Dowell, Scott Jones, David DeMarais, Jeff Crouch, Kurt Bela sna Michael DePauw.
1987 Homecoming court
1987: Millikin University Homecoming king and queen candidates include front row, left to right, Blythe Holmes, Carla Cline, Darlene Glow, Patricia Reid and Jeanette Pope. Back row, left to right, Brian Telford, Norman Rokosz, Mike Voeller, Jim Frank and Ted Malecki.
1989 homecoming court
1989: Millikin University homecoming court includes front row, left to right, Lynn King, Carol Knoche, Cynthia Mester, Georgann Grabiec, Elizabeth McMahon, Darlene Jackson and Beth Holum. Second row, left to right, Joshua Gillespie II, Robert Keenan, David Coonrod, Mark Krusz, Tom Mahoney, Eric Proud and Jeff Kiermas.
1990 homecoming court
1990: Millikin University homecoming court includes front row left to right, Janet Heinie, Angela Schlueter, Angela Passchaert, Sara Swayne, Jennifer Camden, Ellen Beyers and Jeannine Harper. Back row left to right is Joshua Gillespie, Edward Rosemann, John Bowen, Fred Hickman, John Wrigley, David Toby and David Hentrich.
1991 homecoming court
1991: Millikin University homecoming court includes front row, left to right, Jenny Spinner, Amy Beese, Lisa Goble, Patti Honacki, Susan Hope, Heather O'Donoghue and Felicia Ezell. Second row, left to right Michael Leone, Robert Dettbarn, Ray Hickey, Samuel Ewing, David Moellenkamp, Matt McClure and Jeremy Ruot.
1993 homecoming court
1993: Millikin University homecoming court includes front row, left to right, Tina Bisbikis, Stacie Bell, Heather Yager, Kim Schmit, Melanie Uptgraft and Angie Snellenberger. Second row from left, Matt Gordillo, Matt Kotzamanis, Dave Stuckey, Steve Hubbard, Dan Swihart and Chris Lawyer.
1986 Homecoming court
1985: Millikin University homecoming court candidates include: front row, left to right, Karin Hockhalter, Cara Proud, Sharon Peart, Teresa Orchard, Victoria Witthoeft and Debbie Gregorson. Second row, Eric Waller, Thomas Belek, Jim Frank, Jon Rebman, Kevin Hale and Erin Shanahan.
