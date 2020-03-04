Millikin encouraging students to take precautions against coronavirus; no travel restrictions set

DECATUR — Millikin University is taking steps to make sure students are informed and taking precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

"We are monitoring the situation and we are sending a message to students before they leave for spring break with links to further information on COVID-19," said Dane Lisser, director of media relations and publications. Millikin's spring break is March 7-15.

The university has not enacted any travel restrictions for students, he said.

An increasing number of U.S. colleges and universities are canceling or suspending overseas programs in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, and has sickened tens of thousands globally.

Four people in Illinois have tested positive for the Illinois, state officials said this week. All were in Cook County.

