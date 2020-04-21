Millikin extends fall tuition deposit deadline

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — In response the financial hardships brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Millikin University has extended the deadline for admitted students to make advance tuition deposits to June 1.

Additionally, due to delays in ACT and SAT standardized testing dates, Millikin has adjusted its application requirements and review process.

Fall 2020 applicants are now allowed to submit unofficial test scores to Millikin for admission consideration. For students who have not yet taken ACT or SAT tests, applications without test information are also being considered and evaluated for admission.

"Millikin University understands that information or resources may not be readily accessible during this unprecedented time," said Sarah Shupenus, vice president for enrollment and marketing. "We are willing to be as accommodating as possible while students and families navigate their next steps in the college decision process. For some, that may mean we evaluate an application based on unofficial or absent test information. For others, it may mean we delay a tuition deposit deadline or waive the deposit altogether. Whatever is needed, we will be flexible."