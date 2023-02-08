DECATUR - A series of local authors will appear at Millikin Homestead starting on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The series kicks off with Stephen Frech and Sydney Sinks, 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 and includes a tour of the Homestead. Frech has published four volumes of poetry and is a professor at Millikin University. Sinks is a 2022 graduate of Millikin and a two-time Conant Award winner.

Randy Brooks will be featured at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Brooks is a professor of English emeritus at Millikin where he teaches courses on haiku, and he and his wife, Shirley, are publishers of Brooks Books and co-editors of Mayfly haiku magazine.

Jim Wilkerson and Colleen Hillyer will appear 1 p.m. April 30. Both are graduates of Millikin University. Wilkerson published a book of poetry, "Millikin Poems: A Personal Look at College Life" in 2019. Hillyer teaches instrumental music at St. Teresa High School.

Refreshments will be provided.

