Millikin named a best Midwestern university by Princeton Review

DECATUR — Millikin University has been named one of the 158 best colleges in the Midwest by The Princeton Review.
The school appears on the education services company's "2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region" for Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
"This is always wonderful news to receive because it speaks so highly of the work faculty and staff do to provide the very best learning experience possible for our students," said Millikin President Jim M. Reynolds. "We continue to use positive rankings like the one in The Princeton Review as a marker for the success of our curriculum, our dedication to Performance Learning and our community of caring that is so vital to students today. Millikin University is a special place and rankings like this reinforce that to us all."
The Princeton Review survey asks students to rate their colleges on dozens of issues and to answer questions about themselves, fellow students and campus life.
