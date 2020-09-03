Millikin named 'best bang for the buck'

DECATUR — Millikin University has been named a "Best Bang for the Buck" Midwest university in Washington Monthly's 2020 College Guide and Rankings.
For the second consecutive year, Millikin was ranked among the top 50 in the category at No. 40 of 372 schools.
Four-year institutions were rated based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility (recruiting and graduating low-income students), research (producing cutting-edge scholarship and PhDs), and community and national service (encouraging students to give something back to their country).
