Millikin names new director of inclusion

DECATUR — Millikin University has named Alexander Deeb as the director of Campus Life for Inclusion.
Deeb, who started Monday, will work closely with offices across the university on inclusion and diversity-based programming for students, staff and faculty. He will engage in advising and training campus and community leaders on issues of diversity, inclusion, equity and cultural competency, the university said.
Deeb will lead the development of programs to help students learn about social justice and cultural competence, and will work on initiatives to create a welcoming and inclusive environment at the university. He will also serve as a liaison between diverse student populations and the immediate and external community.
His additional responsibilities will include collaborating with the Center for International Education to increase global awareness at Millikin and creating a mentoring program for diverse student populations, the university said.
Deeb most recently served as the director of multicultural student engagement at Concordia University in Portland, Oregon.
