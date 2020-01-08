You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Millikin offers adults course in American cinema
0 comments

Millikin offers adults course in American cinema

{{featured_button_text}}
Millikin January Immersion courses
Valerie Wells

DECATUR — Millikin University will offer "Hollywood Cinema - American Justice: Crime and Punishment on the Silver Screen" as one of its January Immersion courses.

Instructor Sam Meister will teach movies produced in the mid-20th century from the time immediately preceding World War II through the war years and afterward. The movies of the time helped shape the nation's cultural identity. The goal is for students to develop a more complex understanding of that time period and to foster further examination of our contemporary worldview. 

Classes will meet 4 to 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Jan. 13-17; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Students can earn three college credit hours. 

Immersion course allow students to earn extra credits during their break between semesters or to catch up on missed credits while on winter break. Classes are open to Millikin students, students from other institutions, adults who want an enrichment experience, or incoming freshmen who want to get a head start on credits. Register in person in Room 16 in Gorin Hall or online at millikin.edu/immersion

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News