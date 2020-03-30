Millikin offers 'MacMurray Match' to displaced students

DECATUR — Millikin University is opening its doors to MacMurray College students affected by the planned closure of the institution announced on March 27 through its "MacMurray Match" program.

"We want to invite students who have been affected by the closure of MacMurray College to consider finishing their degrees at Millikin University," said Millikin President Patrick White. "We have been in cooperation with MacMurray to facilitate as seamless a transition as possible during this critical time."

Under the "MacMurray Match" program, students transferring to Millikin will pay the same amount of tuition to Millikin that they were paying to MacMurray.

The chairman of the board for the 174-year-old institution cited rising costs and an insufficient endowment as factors behind the closure decision. The four-year liberal arts college in Jacksonville will close at the end of the spring semester.