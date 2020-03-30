Millikin offers 'MacMurray Match' to displaced students

DECATUR — Millikin University is opening its doors to MacMurray College students affected by the planned closure of the institution announced on March 27 through its "MacMurray Match" program.
"We want to invite students who have been affected by the closure of MacMurray College to consider finishing their degrees at Millikin University," said Millikin President Patrick White. "We have been in cooperation with MacMurray to facilitate as seamless a transition as possible during this critical time."
Under the "MacMurray Match" program, students transferring to Millikin will pay the same amount of tuition to Millikin that they were paying to MacMurray.
The chairman of the board for the 174-year-old institution cited rising costs and an insufficient endowment as factors behind the closure decision. The four-year liberal arts college in Jacksonville will close at the end of the spring semester.
In order to be considered for the MacMurray Match, students must be accepted for transfer admission to Millikin and provide proof of their most recent billing statement from MacMurray. Students will be required to file the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) at fafsa.gov and complete necessary verification requirements.
Students who transfer in with senior-year status will also be offered 50 percent off rent at Millikin's campus apartment complex, The Woods at Millikin.
Information about MacMurray College academic programs articulated to Millikin University academic programs can be viewed at millikin.edu/macmurraymatch. Many MacMurray majors will seamlessly transition to Millikin academic programs, including the following:
• Art
• Accounting
• Biology
• Business Management
• Chemistry
• Criminal Justice
• Cybersecurity
• Digital Media Marketing
You have free articles remaining.
• Education (including a Special Education certificate)
• Entrepreneurship
• Finance
• Human Services
• International Business
• Management Information Systems
• Nursing (BSN)
• Nursing (RN – BSN)
• Philosophy
• Political Science
• Psychology
• Sport and Recreation Management
• Studio Art
MacMurray students are encouraged to apply for transfer admission to Millikin at millikin.edu/apply.
For additional information and assistance, contact Marianne Taylor, director of transfer and graduate admission, at admis@millikin.edu or by phone at 217-420-6771 or MacKenzie Larrick, transfer admission counselor, at 217.420.6751 or mlarrick@millikin.edu.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!