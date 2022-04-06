Millikin, other schools offer transfer agreements with Lincoln College

DECATUR — Millikin University announced on Wednesday it would be offering a tuition match for Lincoln College students who choose to transfer to the Decatur-based school after Lincoln College closes.

Lincoln College announced on March 30 that it would be closing for good at the end of this semester, unless there is a major last-minute donation. The school cited declining enrollment, in part driven by the pandemic, as the main cause of its closure.

Eureka College said last Friday that it would match tuition for Lincoln College students.

Illinois College in Jacksonville — which was also home to MacMurray College, which closed in 2020 — has said it will accept all Lincoln College students in good academic and social standing and will offer special scholarships.

Both Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield and Heartland Community College in Normal have formed response teams to help Lincoln College students. The two community college districts cover the bulk of Logan County, where Lincoln is located.

Millikin’s offer, called the “Lincoln Match,” would guarantee Lincoln College students who are transferring to Millikin the same tuition for next school year that they would have paid to Lincoln College.

Millikin has also published an articulation chart of Lincoln College courses and Millikin courses.

The two schools have been partners before, Millikin President Jim Reynolds said in the press release.

Lincoln College shared its charter with Millikin from the latter’s founding in 1901 through the 1950s, Lincoln College President David Gerlach told The Pantagraph last week.

Both schools were founded by the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Lincoln College is no longer affiliated with any denomination, while Millikin is now affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA).

“We are proud to be one of a limited number of institutions asked to partner with Lincoln College to serve their students with their needs today,” Reynolds said in the release.

