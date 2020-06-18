Millikin plans virtual Juneteenth celebration for Friday

DECATUR – Millikin University will host a virtual Juneteenth Celebration at 2 p.m. Friday in honor of the nationwide commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. The celebration is sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs.
The event can be viewed on the university's Facebook page. It also will be recorded so it can be viewed later.
Juneteenth recognizes that June 19, 1865, was the day that Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, accompanied by his Union troops, arrived in Galveston, Texas, to declare that the Civil War was over, and slavery was illegal in the United States. The announcement immediately set approximately 250,000 Texas slaves free, marking the official end of slavery in the U.S.
