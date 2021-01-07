Millikin president on Capitol Hill violence: 'Today is a time for us to reflect'

DECATUR — Millikin University President Jim Reynolds released a statement on Thursday denouncing Wednesday's events in Washington, D.C.
“I never expected that our nation’s Capitol would be overrun by women and men who had such malice, that they were willing to commit acts of sedition and treason in order to convince the American people that the lies about the 'rigging' of the election this year were true,” Reynolds said in his statement. “I never expected that elected representatives, who swear an oath to defend the Constitution against 'enemies, both foreign and domestic,' would be the initiators and supporters of conspiracy theories designed to attack the very linchpin of our representative democracy – free and fair elections. I just never expected that during the worst public health crisis in the history of our country, members of Congress would spend even a moment of their legislative time listening to fantastical arguments about a 'deep state stealing the election' or supporting the fantasy that 81 million people who voted for the president-elect and vice president-elect somehow did so in an invalid or corrupt way.”
Reynolds said he thought he had already seen the worst of humanity with the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the “mean-spiritedness” of the general election in November.
“At each of those events, I thought that we had come to a tipping point; where individuals with decency and a reverence for the more perfect union described in the preamble to the Constitution would step forward into the breech and help us to find our way as a nation again,” Reynolds said.
His request of the Millikin campus community, he said, is that the members of that community reflect on ways they can live their values.
“We have differences, to be sure, but none of our differences should ever cause us to not strive for a decent and civil way to express our concerns or keep us from developing a strong sense of community,” Reynolds said.
Since he accepted the offer to become Millikin's president, he said, he has learned what “a special place” Millikin is.
“Each of you has made a positive difference in the lives of others through your commitment to providing the very best of what you have to offer to our campus,” Reynolds said. “Today is a time for us to reflect on how we can better model the behavior that provides safe harbor for a diversity of ideas within a caring community.”
IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach
Elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Democrat
Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Channahon
Illinois U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, Republican of Peoria
Illinois U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, Republican of Murphysboro
Illinois U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, Republican of Taylorville
Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Democrat
Indiana U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, Democrat of Indianapolis
Indiana U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, Republican of Elkhart
Indiana U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, Republican of Columbia City
Indiana U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, Republican of Evansville
Indiana U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, Republican of Jeffersonville
Indiana U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, Republican of Noblesville
Indiana U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Republican
Indiana U.S. Sen. Todd Young, Republican
Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, Republican of Glenbeulah
Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, Democrat of Milwaukee
Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, Democrat of Madison
Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican of Green Bay
Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, Democrat of La Crosse
Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, Republican of Minocqua
Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter