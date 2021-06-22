Millikin, Richland won't require a vaccine for return to campus

"We are not requiring vaccinations," said Shelby Baum, director of operations and events at Millikin University. "We are just gathering information from students as best we can (regarding whether they've been vaccinated). We're not requiring it to come back to campus."
Millikin plans to return to a normal schedule of in-person classes and activities in the fall, she said.
Tracy Withrow, director of marketing and public relations at Richland, said much the same.
"We aren't currently requiring students to be vaccinated to attend in person," she said.
A number of other institutions have already announced their plans to require vaccines for in-person classes, such as the University of Illinois, which is requiring vaccines for all three of its campuses.
No other public university in Illinois has yet announced that requirement, though several private universities have, including Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, Loyola University and DePaul University.
Nationally, more than 500 universities have announced a vaccine requirement, most of them private institutions like Cornell and Duke, though some are public universities such as the Indiana university system.
All of them will allow medical exemptions and students who continue to study remotely are also exempt.
While universities and colleges already require students to be current on vaccinations such as measles, mumps and rubella, some state lawmakers and two lawsuits so far argue that requiring a COVID-19 vaccine is unlawful due to the vaccines' “emergency use only” approval status by the Federal Drug Administration.
College Pulse's survey showed 71% of students believe universities and colleges have the right to require students to be vaccinated.
