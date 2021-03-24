Millikin sets events for Civic Discourse Week April 12-15

Conversation on Race with Abu Ansari, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Rooms, third floor of the University Commons. This workshop is designed to heighten awareness of diversity, inclusion and equity matters through active participation in reflective group exercises. Participants will investigate how privilege and implicit bias plays out in their personal lives, and have the opportunity to explore, through roleplaying, ways to navigate the sometimes challenging but necessary conversations with others on the subject matter.

Take Back the Night, 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, Miller Quad on Millikin campus. Take Back the Night is the earliest worldwide movement to stand against sexual violence. The mission of the Take Back the Night Foundation is to end sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual abuse and all other forms of sexual violence. The foundation serves to create safe communities and respectful relationships through awareness events and initiatives. People of all backgrounds around the world are taking back their voices by speaking out against these crimes and taking a stand through Take Back the Night.

For more information, contact Millikin University's Office of Inclusion and Student Engagement at (217) 424-6395 or email stdev@millikin.edu.

