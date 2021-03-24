 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millikin sets events for Civic Discourse Week April 12-15
0 comments
top story

Millikin sets events for Civic Discourse Week April 12-15

{{featured_button_text}}
Millikin University
Provided photo

DECATUR — Millikin University's Civil Discourse Week is April 12 to 15, with several events scheduled.

The theme is "Identity with Intention," featuring interactive discussions and activities focused on particular topics, including the LGBTQ+ community, underrepresented and marginalized identities, diversity, inclusion and equity matters, and raising awareness on combating all sexual violence.

Events include:

Safe Zone Training, 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 12, President's Dining Room, third floor of the University Commons, an introduction and review of topics related to LGBTQ+ issues, including time for questions, a review of terminology and interactive activities.

Intersectionality Project: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, via Zoom. Participation by registration only. Featured speaker will be Leslie Deeb, a first-generation college student, Filipina-American, Tri Sigma woman, and survivor of sexual violence and domestic violence. She is a lifelong student of transformational leadership, meditation and mindfulness, pleasure activism, radical inquiry, storytelling power, intersectionality and social justice.

Millikin University to open campus for fall semester, keeps tuition rate the same

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sinclair Ceasar III, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, via Zoom. Ceasar III is a mental health speaker and educator. He has led content-rich workshops and programs at institutions and nonprofit organizations around the country, and has years of professional experience as a higher education administrator (residential life, academic advising and first year programming). He has been featured in the London Times, Essence Magazine, Huffington Post and Buzzfeed, and has partnered with global wellness brands like The Mighty and Shine Text.

Conversation on Race with Abu Ansari, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Rooms, third floor of the University Commons. This workshop is designed to heighten awareness of diversity, inclusion and equity matters through active participation in reflective group exercises. Participants will investigate how privilege and implicit bias plays out in their personal lives, and have the opportunity to explore, through roleplaying, ways to navigate the sometimes challenging but necessary conversations with others on the subject matter.

Take Back the Night, 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, Miller Quad on Millikin campus. Take Back the Night is the earliest worldwide movement to stand against sexual violence. The mission of the Take Back the Night Foundation is to end sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual abuse and all other forms of sexual violence. The foundation serves to create safe communities and respectful relationships through awareness events and initiatives. People of all backgrounds around the world are taking back their voices by speaking out against these crimes and taking a stand through Take Back the Night.

For more information, contact Millikin University's Office of Inclusion and Student Engagement at (217) 424-6395 or email stdev@millikin.edu.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News