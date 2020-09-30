Millikin student awarded Benjamin A. Gilman scholarship

DECATUR -- Millikin University's Long-Vanderburg Scholar Oluwafunke Odufuwa, a senior political science major with Spanish and pre-law minors from Chicago, has been selected to receive the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship from the United States Department of State to study abroad in spring 2021.
The U.S. Department of State's Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad. The scholarship program is open to U.S. citizen undergraduate students who are receiving Federal Pell Grant funding at a two-year or four-year college or university to participate in study and intern abroad programs worldwide.
More than 2,500 students nationally were offered awards out of 7,000 total applicants. The award amounts range from $3,000 to $5,000 per student.
____________________________________________________________
🏈 39 historical Millikin football photos
1916
1917
1921
1921
1928
1929
1942
1961
1973
1978
Aerial view
Big Blue Football Coaching Staff
Bob Lockart returns as Millikin University quarterback
Charlie Sammis rests during a break in practice
Decatur-Macon County Gridders at Millikin
Defensive backs
Family tradition
Frosh contributors
Future Blue Gridders
Helping hand offered
Jeff Query
Linebacker Cary Bottorff
Milikin seniors in last game
Millikin Boasts Promising Freshman Backs
Millikin co-captains
Millikin Flankers
Millikin Fullbacks
Millikin Gridders from Decatur
Millikin Halfbacks
Millikin Quarterbacks
Millikin Team Went Undefeated
Millikin University
Millikin University Football Game
Millikin University Football Game
Millikin University Football Team
Norm Deets
Scott Murphy
Senior farewell
Seniors with a goal
Talking to coach
Tony Klein
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!