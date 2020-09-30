Millikin student awarded Benjamin A. Gilman scholarship

DECATUR -- Millikin University's Long-Vanderburg Scholar Oluwafunke Odufuwa, a senior political science major with Spanish and pre-law minors from Chicago, has been selected to receive the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship from the United States Department of State to study abroad in spring 2021.

The U.S. Department of State's Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad. The scholarship program is open to U.S. citizen undergraduate students who are receiving Federal Pell Grant funding at a two-year or four-year college or university to participate in study and intern abroad programs worldwide.

More than 2,500 students nationally were offered awards out of 7,000 total applicants. The award amounts range from $3,000 to $5,000 per student.

____________________________________________________________

🏈 39 historical Millikin football photos

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.