 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millikin student awarded Benjamin A. Gilman scholarship
0 comments

Millikin student awarded Benjamin A. Gilman scholarship

{{featured_button_text}}
Oluwafunke Odufuwa
Provided photo

DECATUR -- Millikin University's Long-Vanderburg Scholar Oluwafunke Odufuwa, a senior political science major with Spanish and pre-law minors from Chicago, has been selected to receive the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship from the United States Department of State to study abroad in spring 2021.

The U.S. Department of State's Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad. The scholarship program is open to U.S. citizen undergraduate students who are receiving Federal Pell Grant funding at a two-year or four-year college or university to participate in study and intern abroad programs worldwide.

More than 2,500 students nationally were offered awards out of 7,000 total applicants. The award amounts range from $3,000 to $5,000 per student.

____________________________________________________________

🏈 39 historical Millikin football photos

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News