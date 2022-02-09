Millikin student to perform a Super Bowl charity show

DECATUR — Millikin University student and aspiring musician Charles “C-Quig'' Quigless III will perform during Super Bowl weekend at the 21st annual charity show Fashion on a Spectrum.

Hosted by Off the Field NFL Players' Wives Association, the show will be held Friday, Feb.11, at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., with proceeds going to the HollyRod Foundation, a non-profit that provides support for individuals living with Parkinson's disease as well as families of children with autism.

A native of St. Louis, Quigless, 20, was diagnosed with autism when he was two and half years old and now is a rapper and performer majoring in commercial business at Millikin.

Quigless is also a Flutie Fellow with the Flutie Foundation which is a leading non-profit in the autism community that was started by former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie and his wife Laurie after their son, Dougie, was diagnosed with autism at the age of three.

"The Flutie Foundation is proud to support C-Quig's career and life aspirations through our Flutie Fellow initiative," said Nick Savarese, executive director of the Flutie Foundation. "We strive to amplify and elevate the voices of people with autism, and C-Quig does that through his music."

Thrilled to perform in front of a crowd that includes current and all-time legend NFL players, Quigless' EP, "Focus," is already available on all music streaming platforms.

"I'm ecstatic to have the opportunity to share my music with influential people on and off the field during the Super Bowl weekend," Quigless said. "I hope that my music will inspire others with autism, like me, to pursue their dreams and to know that anything is possible."

Quigless added, "The fact that I'm able to do something like this feels so surreal to me. I just can't wait to see how it all turns out and to inspire people while I do it."

