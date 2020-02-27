Millikin students help kids at Baum School celebrate Black History Month

DECATUR — Students at Baum School heartily approved of the music the sorority and fraternity members from Millikin University chose for their step performance on Thursday.
As each song began playing, the kids gave a collective “ooh” sound and in the back, the older kids sang along, until they got the giggles.
Baum celebrated Black History Month on Thursday with the visit from Millikin students and presentations from Baum students who had studied famous figures from history. The band performed a jazz number, the first grade gave a readers theater performance, the kindergartners sang songs about Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks that were set to the tunes of “O Christmas Tree” and “Jingle Bells,” and some of the third-grade students read summaries of what they'd learned about King, Parks, Jackie Robinson and Ruby Bridges.
Principal Tanya Young closed the assembly with another round of applause for the band, especially.
“Jazz music is hard to play,” she told the students. “They did really well, especially for still being in elementary school.”
A major highlight of the event, however, was the college students, who talked about how their historically black organizations are devoted to sisterhood, brotherhood and service. Young herself is a lifetime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, founded in 1908. Their signature color is salmon pink, which Nacyla Mitchell, treasurer of the Tau Iota chapter, wore to the assembly.
Young said she bumps into members all over the country. Every time she does, at a conference or in an airport or wherever it is, it's like bumping into an old friend, even if they'd never met before.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was in a very large university, the University of Maryland,” Young said. “I wanted that sense of belonging, and I'd been doing community service since high school, so I decided to check out organizations and that's the one I decided on.”
There were 16 young women in the group that went through the membership process with her then, Young said, and to this day, the 13 surviving members of that group stay in touch, see each other regularly, and are a second family.
Millikin senior JaCarla Anderson's sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, was founded in 1913 at Howard University. Members are committed to the development of college-educated women and public service, she said.
“I knew that I wanted to become part of something bigger than myself,” Anderson said. “I knew Deltas were big on public service and I wanted to continue and have the opportunities. You can travel anywhere in the world. We have chapters all over the world and in every single state.”
Mitchell, a sophomore, said members of her sorority helped her move in on her first day at Millikin and have been supportive and truly like sisters ever since.
The members of Alpha Phi Alpha, a men's fraternity founded at Cornell University in 1906, wore black jackets and each had letters and numbers on the back that mean something specific to the member wearing it, said Kei'Von Evans, a junior at Millikin.
“We develop leaders from our brotherhood, academic excellence and provide service and advocacy to our communities,” Evans said. “We believe in giving back and persuading kids to do the right thing — go to school, go to college, be the best person they can be as an individual, whether they're male or female.”
______________________________________________________________
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter