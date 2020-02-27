Millikin students help kids at Baum School celebrate Black History Month

A major highlight of the event, however, was the college students, who talked about how their historically black organizations are devoted to sisterhood, brotherhood and service. Young herself is a lifetime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, founded in 1908. Their signature color is salmon pink, which Nacyla Mitchell, treasurer of the Tau Iota chapter, wore to the assembly.

Young said she bumps into members all over the country. Every time she does, at a conference or in an airport or wherever it is, it's like bumping into an old friend, even if they'd never met before.

“I was in a very large university, the University of Maryland,” Young said. “I wanted that sense of belonging, and I'd been doing community service since high school, so I decided to check out organizations and that's the one I decided on.”

There were 16 young women in the group that went through the membership process with her then, Young said, and to this day, the 13 surviving members of that group stay in touch, see each other regularly, and are a second family.