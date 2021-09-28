Millikin to celebrate homecoming this weekend

DECATUR — Big Blue Rewind is the theme of this year's homecoming festivities at Millikin University, which kick off Friday, Oct. 1

Chalk the Walk will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday on the walkways around Shilling Hall. Alumni Award recipients will be honored at a dinner and program 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Rooms on the third floor of the University Commons. Honorees include

• Merit-Loyalty Award: Dick Dechert '54 and Marilyn Trainer Dechert '55

• Alumnus of the Year: C. Thomas Harrington '70

• Merit Award: Sir Edward "Kidd" Jordan '67

• Faculty/Staff Award: Dr. Ngozi Onuora

• Young Alumnus Award: Angela Osborne '09

• Loyalty Award: Randall Rentfro '78

An Alumni Band concert will be 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kirkland Fine Arts Center. The Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Alumni Band will perform a free concert to celebrate Millikin's music tradition and a return to making music in person.

Millikin's Homecoming Parade will begin 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, on Main Street near campus, followed by Millikin's Big Blue football team facing Carthage College at 1 p.m. on the Frank M. Lindsay Field.

Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at the Induction Brunch at noon Sunday, Oct. 3, on the third floor of the University Commons. Inductees include:

• Track and field, cross country and men's basketball player Donald Hartlaub '73

• Golfer Wes Hillen '13

• Women's volleyball player Audrey Krajec '15

• Football player Matt Snyder '92

• Softball and women's volleyball player Alyssa Visvardis '16

