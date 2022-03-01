 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millikin to host race relations forum

Millikin University
Provided photo

DECATUR — Millikin University's Long-Vanderburg Scholars program will host a community forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, in the Albert Taylor Theatre on the second floor Shilling Hall.

A reading of the memoir, "Between the World and Me" by TaNehisi Coates, will begin the event, and after the reading Anne Matthews, associate professor of English at Millikin, will lead a forum focusing on how the book addresses what work still needs to be done for continued progress in race relations.

Tickets are free and the event is open to the public but reservations are required. Visit kirklandfinearts.com or call the Kirkland Fine Arts Center Box Office at (217) 424.6318.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

