Millikin to offer online summer music camps

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Millikin University is launching a series of online programs for students who want to learn more about music and music making

The Millikin University School of Music Preparatory Department is hosting the events.

Programs will all be delivered through Zoom video conferencing software and Google Classroom. Millikin's 2020 online summer music camps will be June 29–July 31.

Each course will include a daily, one-hour Zoom meeting with opportunities and resources provided to learn about various ways to make music and bring each student's creative vision to life. All courses will be taught by Millikin faculty.

Also available this summer are a series of free workshops for young rock and pop musicians through Rock University: Millikin and First Gig Rock and Roll Camps. These workshops will be offered to any interested students on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Zoom. The workshops will include sessions on marketing, arranging gigs, recording demos, setting up equipment, listening sessions and much more. The workshops will be led by faculty from the Rock University: Millikin and First Gig Rock and Roll Camps as well as experienced industry professionals.