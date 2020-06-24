You are the owner of this article.
Millikin to offer online summer music camps
Millikin to offer online summer music camps

Milllikin University
DECATUR — Millikin University is launching a series of online programs for students who want to learn more about music and music making

The Millikin University School of Music Preparatory Department is hosting the events. 

Programs will all be delivered through Zoom video conferencing software and Google Classroom. Millikin's 2020 online summer music camps will be June 29–July 31.

Each course will include a daily, one-hour Zoom meeting with opportunities and resources provided to learn about various ways to make music and bring each student's creative vision to life. All courses will be taught by Millikin faculty.

Also available this summer are a series of free workshops for young rock and pop musicians through Rock University: Millikin and First Gig Rock and Roll Camps. These workshops will be offered to any interested students on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 to  6:30 p.m. through Zoom. The workshops will include sessions on marketing, arranging gigs, recording demos, setting up equipment, listening sessions and much more. The workshops will be led by faculty from the Rock University: Millikin and First Gig Rock and Roll Camps as well as experienced industry professionals.

For more details about the Rock U/First Gig Summer Series visit millikin.edu/rock-u. For more information about Millikin University's online summer music camp schedule email preparatory@millikin.edu, call 217.425.4698 or visit millikin.edu/musiccamps.

First Gig camp

PHOTOS: First Gig Rock 'N Roll Camp

1 of 12

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Millikin music camps

Digital Music Making Basics

June 29-July 10

Monday – Friday at 1 p.m.

Instructor: Dr. Steve Weimer

Cost: $100

Nuts and Bolts Music Theory 1

June 29 – July 10

Monday – Friday at 11 a.m.

Instructors: Amy Catron and Dr. Samuel Gingher

Cost: $100

Music Alive!

July 13-24

Monday - Friday at 1 p.m.

Instructor: Kaream Williams

Cost: $100

Nuts and Bolts Music Theory 2

July 13-24

Monday – Friday at 11 a.m.

Instructors: Professor Amy Catron and Dr. Samuel Gingher

Cost: $100

Jazz Piano

July 27-31

Monday – Friday at 11 a.m.

Instructor: Dr. Samuel Gingher

Cost: $75

Songwriting

July 27-31

Monday – Friday at 1 p.m.

Instructor: Dr. Samuel Gingher

Cost: $75

