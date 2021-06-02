 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Millikin University adds multimedia communication degree

Millikin University multimedia communications

Students work in 1901 Productions, a student-run venture at Millikin University. 

 Provided photo
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Millikin University has announced a new multimedia communication degree program.

Millikin University's College of Fine Arts will offer the degree through the Arts Technology & Administration Department, allowing students to use a multitude of platforms and technologies to creatively communicate to audiences. The new major will be offered starting in fall 2021.

Watch now: Millikin in-person ceremonies 'a blessing,' graduates say

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Students will need to complete 58 to 59 semester hours in the major and 24 credits of electives. Students can expand their learning by adding a second major or adding a minor/certificate, or they can deepen their knowledge of a particular media such as design, video, photo, audio, creative writing, journalism or other aspects of multimedia publishing and production.

Millikin's College of Fine Arts annually awards $1,000 to $5,000 in scholarships to prospective students pursuing studies in multimedia communication and are renewable annually. Information is available at millikin.edu/arts-technology-administration/cfa-scholarship/requirements-multimedia-comm-major.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A tour of food offerings at this year's Macon County Fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News