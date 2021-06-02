Millikin University adds multimedia communication degree

DECATUR — Millikin University has announced a new multimedia communication degree program.
Millikin University's College of Fine Arts will offer the degree through the Arts Technology & Administration Department, allowing students to use a multitude of platforms and technologies to creatively communicate to audiences. The new major will be offered starting in fall 2021.
Students will need to complete 58 to 59 semester hours in the major and 24 credits of electives. Students can expand their learning by adding a second major or adding a minor/certificate, or they can deepen their knowledge of a particular media such as design, video, photo, audio, creative writing, journalism or other aspects of multimedia publishing and production.
Millikin's College of Fine Arts annually awards $1,000 to $5,000 in scholarships to prospective students pursuing studies in multimedia communication and are renewable annually. Information is available at millikin.edu/arts-technology-administration/cfa-scholarship/requirements-multimedia-comm-major.
