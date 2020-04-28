Millikin University administrative, support staff to take 2 weeks of furlough

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Administrative and support staff at Millikin University will be required to take two weeks of unpaid furlough between May 17 and Aug. 1, the university said Tuesday.

In a statement, it said the measure was a result of economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesman said the university would not offer comment beyond the statement, including a number of affected workers.

Employees will continue to have benefits, and they can apply for unemployment, the university said.

Millikin extended its spring break by a week in March, then announced March 19 that it would move to online-only classes for the rest of the spring semester.

"While the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected all of higher education," the university said in its statement, "Millikin takes these necessary steps to continue to plan for students’ needs and ensure the high quality of a Millikin education."

Read the university's full statement below: