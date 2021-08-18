Millikin University announces interim dean, interim director

DECATUR — As faculty and staff prepare for the start of the fall semester, Millikin University has appointed RJ Podeschi as interim dean of the Tabor School of Business.

"RJ is a dedicated professor and student venture mentor, an active IT consultant and published scholar, a committed community volunteer and a proud Millikin alum," Interim Provost Mary Black said in a news release. “I am grateful for his willingness to continue to serve Millikin in this new position.”

The university also announced Jaclyn Cantwell, assistant director of the MBA program and a 2009 Tabor School of Business graduate, as interim director of the MBA program.

Specialized in relational databases and information technology, Podeschi received his bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Millikin in 2002 and later his MBA in 2004.

Podeschi owned a local IT consulting company with two partners that served the needs of small businesses in Central Illinois before coming to Millikin as an adjunct faculty member. He received a full-time tenured position two years later, the release stated.

"We have an outstanding group of dedicated faculty who are motivated to provide performance learning opportunities for our students so they can build their resumes now while pursuing their degree,” Podeschi said. “It's a joy to see the high-quality jobs our students are earning in their field upon graduation.”

