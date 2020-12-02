Millikin University awarded ADM Cares grant for chemistry department

DECATUR — The charitable arm of Archer Daniels Midland Co. is providing a $25,000 grant for Millikin University to buy chemistry department technology.

The grant from ADM Cares, as well as donations and contributions from the James Millikin Foundation, will allow the department to get state-of-the-art instruments, including a mass spectrometer.

George Bennett, professor of chemistry and chair of the Millikin Chemistry Department, says the equipment can determine separated components of a mixture by the masses of the individual molecules. It is a sensitive technique that has applications in drug testing at athletic competitions and forensic analysis in criminal investigations.

Provost Jeff Aper said the addition of industry standard instrumentation will allow Millikin chemistry majors to have experiences unlike any of their peers across the country.

___________________________________________________________

Historical Millikin football photos

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.