Millikin University cancels homecoming parade

Millikin University
Provided photo

Chalk the Walk during Millikin homecoming week

DECATUR — Millikin University has canceled the homecoming parade planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, due to the threat of inclement weather.

The National Weather Service predicts rain in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon on Saturday and a 70 percent chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 77 with lows in the lower 60s overnight. Thunderstorms are expected to continue into the evening with steady rain overnight, possibly heavy.

For information on Millikin's homecoming activities, visit millikin.edu/homecoming.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

