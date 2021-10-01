Millikin University cancels homecoming parade

DECATUR — Millikin University has canceled the homecoming parade planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, due to the threat of inclement weather.
The National Weather Service predicts rain in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon on Saturday and a 70 percent chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 77 with lows in the lower 60s overnight. Thunderstorms are expected to continue into the evening with steady rain overnight, possibly heavy.
For information on Millikin's homecoming activities, visit millikin.edu/homecoming.
🏈 39 historical Millikin football photos
1916
1917
1921
1921
1928
1929
1942
1961
1973
1978
Aerial view
Big Blue Football Coaching Staff
Bob Lockart returns as Millikin University quarterback
Charlie Sammis rests during a break in practice
Decatur-Macon County Gridders at Millikin
Defensive backs
Family tradition
Frosh contributors
Future Blue Gridders
Helping hand offered
Jeff Query
Linebacker Cary Bottorff
Milikin seniors in last game
Millikin Boasts Promising Freshman Backs
Millikin co-captains
Millikin Flankers
Millikin Fullbacks
Millikin Gridders from Decatur
Millikin Halfbacks
Millikin Quarterbacks
Millikin Team Went Undefeated
Millikin University
Millikin University Football Game
Millikin University Football Game
Millikin University Football Team
Norm Deets
Scott Murphy
Senior farewell
Seniors with a goal
Talking to coach
Tony Klein
