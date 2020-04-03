Millikin University cancels May commencement ceremonies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Millikin University has announced the cancellation of its May commencement ceremonies.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the best interest of your and your family's health and safety, we will be cancelling our commencement ceremony scheduled for mid-May," President Patrick White said in a video announcement on the university's website.

In place of the ceremony, White said the university is planning a virtual celebration for its graduates.

"A celebration in which we honor you all and your extraordinary achievements at Millikin," he said.

White said May graduates and their families will be invited back to in December "to walk across the stage and celebrate commencement in person with their class."

For more information, call Cindy Landacare at (217) 424-6220

VIDEO: Millikin University 2020 commencement announcement