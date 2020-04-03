Millikin University cancels May commencement ceremonies
0 comments

Millikin University cancels May commencement ceremonies

  • 0

DECATUR — Millikin University has announced the cancellation of its May commencement ceremonies.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the best interest of your and your family's health and safety, we will be cancelling our commencement ceremony scheduled for mid-May," President Patrick White said in a video announcement on the university's website. 

In place of the ceremony, White said the university is planning a virtual celebration for its graduates. 

"A celebration in which we honor you all and your extraordinary achievements at Millikin," he said.

White said May graduates and their families will be invited back to in December "to walk across the stage and celebrate commencement in person with their class."

For more information, call Cindy Landacare at (217) 424-6220

VIDEO: Millikin University 2020 commencement announcement

ONLINE:

View Millikin University President Patrick White's commencement message at herald-review.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Millikin offers 'MacMurray Match' to displaced students
Education

Millikin offers 'MacMurray Match' to displaced students

"We want to invite students who have been affected by the closure of MacMurray College to consider finishing their degrees at Millikin University," said Millikin President Patrick White. "We have been in cooperation with MacMurray to facilitate as seamless a transition as possible during this critical time."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News