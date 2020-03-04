Millikin University encouraging students to take precautions against coronavirus; no travel restrictions set

DECATUR — Millikin University is taking steps to make sure students are informed and taking precautions against the spread of coronavirus.
"We are monitoring the situation and we are sending a message to students before they leave for spring break with links to further information on COVID-19," said Dane Lisser, director of media relations and publications. Millikin's spring break is March 7-15.
The university has not enacted any travel restrictions for students, he said.
An increasing number of U.S. colleges and universities are canceling or suspending overseas programs in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, and has sickened tens of thousands globally.
Four people in Illinois have tested positive for the Illinois, state officials said this week. All were in Cook County.
Lisser said Millikin is encouraging all students and employees to take the following precautions against all viruses:
- Washing hands with soap and water
- Staying home when feeling sick, especially until a fever is absent for 24 hours
- Covering mouth when coughing or sneezing by using a tissue or an elbow
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Getting a flu shot to help prevent the spread of seasonal flu
- Increased cleaning of frequently touched surfaces
"Our facilities personnel have stepped up cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces as well," he said.
