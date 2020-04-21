Millikin University extends fall tuition deposit deadline

DECATUR — In response the financial hardships brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Millikin University has extended the deadline for admitted students to make advance tuition deposits to June 1.
Additionally, due to delays in ACT and SAT standardized testing dates, Millikin has adjusted its application requirements and review process.
Fall 2020 applicants are now allowed to submit unofficial test scores to Millikin for admission consideration. For students who have not yet taken ACT or SAT tests, applications without test information are also being considered and evaluated for admission.
Millikin University strives to keep courses rigorous in spite of remote learning situation brought about by coronavirus
"Millikin University understands that information or resources may not be readily accessible during this unprecedented time," said Sarah Shupenus, vice president for enrollment and marketing. "We are willing to be as accommodating as possible while students and families navigate their next steps in the college decision process. For some, that may mean we evaluate an application based on unofficial or absent test information. For others, it may mean we delay a tuition deposit deadline or waive the deposit altogether. Whatever is needed, we will be flexible."
Millikin accepts applications for fall 2020 undergraduate enrollment on a rolling basis and will accept applications throughout the summer. Students can apply for admission at millikin.edu/apply or via the Common Application.
Students who graduate from high schools in Macon County or attend Richland Community College will be awarded a minimum $22,000 merit-level Macon Matters Scholarship upon admission. More information about the Macon Matters Scholarship can be found at millikin.edu/maconmatters.
For more information, contact the Millikin Office of Admission at admis@millikin.edu or (217) 424-6211.
