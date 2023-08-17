DECATUR — Thursday's rain changed the plans for Millikin University students participating in the first-years' Day of Service at Good Samaritan Inn.

They were going to work in the Mercy Gardens, weeding, moving strawberry plants and such, but there's plenty of other work to be done, so they simply moved inside.

“I'm happy to just be helping out the community for those in need,” said Kyle Hensley of Mount Zion, who is studying engineering at Millikin. “I'm packaging up snacks for the to-go bags.”

Delaney Conn of Decatur, who will study psychology at Millikin, was packaging up doughnuts, which Good Samaritan sells to help raise funds.

“I love it,” she said. “It's been fun to be around everybody and help the community.”

Both said they have already made several new friends among other first-year students.

Other students were cleaning walls to prep them for painting, wiping down tables ahead of the daily meal service, or helping in the food pantry.

“We have a strong relationship with Millikin, both for this, and the Millikin football team helps us a lot,” said Executive Director Nicky Besser. “We're just excited that young people want to get involved, and they're willing to dig in and do whatever needs to be done.”

The Day of Service is a traditional part of New Student Welcome Week at Millikin, where first-year students spend their first days on campus learning about the community, getting familiar with the campus and settling in.

On Thursday, students served at sites including the Children's Museum of Illinois, Northeast Community Fund, James Millikin Homestead, Beautify Decatur, the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society, Oakwood Business District, Good Samaritan Inn, God's Shelter of Love, Block by Block, The Salvation Army, Millikin's food pantry, and the Dennis Garden.

ADM Cares volunteers have partnered with Millikin for the event.

“We have this idea at Millikin of the Big Blue Bubble,” said Madelyn Letourneau, a student experience ambassador. “And we want to pop our Big Blue Bubble. We want our students to get involved in the community. And because it is Welcome Week and it's their first week on campus, we think it's really important to get them out in the community rather than staying in our Big Blue Bubble. It's really just helping the community and making sure they're familiar with Decatur and the things that are around them and aware of the resources, and giving back.”

