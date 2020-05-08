Millikin University gets $100,000 donation for new Center for Theatre & Dance

DECATUR — A Decatur couple has donated $100,000 for the Millikin University Theatre & Dance.
Dr. Paul and Shirley Stanley also are providing a $50,000 contribution toward the project during the school's "Transform MU" capital campaign.
"Millikin University is very grateful for this generous and timely gift from Shirley and Paul Stanley," said Millikin President Patrick White, in a statement. "By their support, the Stanleys affirm again their conviction of the importance of theatre and dance and all the arts to Millikin, Decatur and the world. In these uncertain times, their care and foresight inspires us all to nurture the vital role of the arts in community life and human experience."
Both worked in the medical field for four decades before retiring. He was a physician specializing in internal medicine. She was a clinical dietitian, serves with the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation and worked alongside the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra to help with the Moscow Ballet's performance of "The Nutcracker" and the Alabama Ballet's performance of "Sleeping Beauty."
"We've been interested in that building, in theory, for years, and the need for the building was so apparent. The Millikin School of Theatre & Dance is such a strong component for Millikin and for its sustainability," said Stanley. "Neither Paul nor I are Millikin alums, but we feel closer to Millikin. We consider Millikin ours; we attend symphonies, dance performances and theatre performances. To be able to partake in the fine arts program adds to the enrichment of our lives."
Ground was broken for the center in 2018. It is scheduled to open in the fall.
The $29 million project has a 260-seat theater, lighting and sound labs, a costume studio, a costume classroom, collaboration spaces, and offices and support facilities.
