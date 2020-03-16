Millikin University group caught in bottleneck at O'Hare Airport over the weekend

Onuorah said that after waiting in the first line, where travelers had to show their passports and tell where they'd traveled to, they were directed to a second line, just as long as the first one, because all of the people from the first line were sent to the second line. In that line, they had to submit a health form and were directed to a third line.

“The third line was where I was interviewed by someone from the CDC,” Onuorah said in a written message. “Then they took my temperature. Thank goodness I did not have a temperature and showed no symptoms, but they require a 14-day quarantine anyway. With that crowd at the airport, I was more fearful of the virus than I was at any time during travel. That was way too many people crowded together in that space.”

The whole ordeal took about five hours, she said, and people were afraid to leave the line for the restroom for fear of losing their place.

“Carrying heavy luggage took a toll on my body,” Onuorah said. “I can't imagine what the children, elderly, pregnant women, and disabled must have felt. It was a difficult time to say the least.”