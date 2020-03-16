Millikin University group caught in bottleneck at O'Hare Airport over the weekend

DECATUR — Millikin University students and two faculty members were in self-quarantine Monday after returning to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago from Scandinavia and being caught in massive lines.
“The scene at O'Hare was chaotic,” said Ngozi Onuorah, associate professor in the School of Education.
She and a colleague took students on an immersion trip to Finland, Sweden and Norway as part of a Global Studies course on Norse Mythology. They heard that Norway was preparing for a nationwide lockdown during the trip and left Norway for the United Kingdom for fear of being stuck.
“When I got off the plane, there was already an extensive line waiting to go through Customs. Within a few minutes, the line behind me was even longer than the line in front of me,” Onuorah said, recounting Saturday's ordeal.
New rules were put into place as people were screened for coronavirus symptoms. About 3,000 Americans returning from Europe were stuck for hours inside the customs area at O'Hare on Saturday.
Onuorah said that after waiting in the first line, where travelers had to show their passports and tell where they'd traveled to, they were directed to a second line, just as long as the first one, because all of the people from the first line were sent to the second line. In that line, they had to submit a health form and were directed to a third line.
“The third line was where I was interviewed by someone from the CDC,” Onuorah said in a written message. “Then they took my temperature. Thank goodness I did not have a temperature and showed no symptoms, but they require a 14-day quarantine anyway. With that crowd at the airport, I was more fearful of the virus than I was at any time during travel. That was way too many people crowded together in that space.”
The whole ordeal took about five hours, she said, and people were afraid to leave the line for the restroom for fear of losing their place.
“Carrying heavy luggage took a toll on my body,” Onuorah said. “I can't imagine what the children, elderly, pregnant women, and disabled must have felt. It was a difficult time to say the least.”
The group, about a dozen students and the two faculty, are all at home and self-quarantining as recommended, said Dane Lisser, spokesman for Millikin. None is showing any symptoms; the self-quarantine is only a precaution.
