Millikin University international students adjust amid COVID

That is a concern for Millikin student Alida Mugisha, who is also from Burundi. Mugisha took a semester off to study abroad in the Netherlands as part of her international business major and is now worrying about whether she can come back to Millikin in time to complete her senior year.

"My main worry at the moment is to not being able to return to the United States to pursue my courses especially since I am on the verge of graduating. Embassies and consular sections that offer visa appointments are still not operating right now," Mugisha said.

Like Tumushemeze, Mugisha has been concerned about family back home. Coming to the U.S. to study, Mugisha said, was attractive because a degree from an American university has weight and value in her home country and will expand her opportunities for a good job.

"I have been challenged mentally and emotionally," Mugisha said. "I worried a lot about the safety of my family and not being physically there to check up on everyone.”

Considerations in regard to international students range from the financial impact on institutions to the cultural impact those students make and how its absence could affect other students.