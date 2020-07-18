Millikin University international students adjust amid COVID

DECATUR — Millikin University student Sherine Tumushemeze, from the African nation of Burundi, has weathered COVID-19 on campus. When coronavirus numbers began escalating months ago, the school switched to remote learning and took other measures as the U.S restricted travel overseas and the state issued a stay-at-home order.
For Tumushemeze, she found herself disconnected from home amid incredible circumstances.
“During a pandemic like this, it is frustrating to be away from my family basically because I keep wondering how everyone is holding up, and it would feel much nicer being surrounded with family,” said Tumushemeze, a junior international business major. “I stayed on campus when Millikin switched to online teaching and I have already enrolled for fall 2020.”
It is just one part of the concerns that international students in the U.S. have have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Some have been unable to visit home because of federal restrictions that would not allow them to return. Those who remained in the U.S. are left trying to reassure families who worry about their children, far from home during a global health crisis. And some newly admitted students are having trouble getting visas to come to campus.
More than 40,000 international students attend Illinois colleges and universities, and Millikin’s 2,000-student body typically has about four dozen. In recent years, countries represented range from South Korea and China to Afghanistan, Australia and Panama.
Because of the uncertainty of changing conditions due to the pandemic, including some universities' decision to continue with online-only classes in the fall, international students have had to adapt to circumstances they could not have foreseen.
One major issue recently was a federal proposal that would have forbidden foreign students in the U.S. from taking all their courses online in the fall. Students already in the states would have faced deportation if they didn’t transfer schools or leave the country voluntarily.
More than 200 universities, including 15 in Illinois, backed a legal challenge to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement proposal. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined another lawsuit against the federal government over the new rule.
“ICE’s arbitrary new rule harms both international students and the institutions where these students contribute to creating a diverse and culturally vibrant academic environment,” Raoul said in a statement.
The rule was rescinded on Tuesday, but the effects are still being felt.
“This was so shocking,” said Richard DeCapua, a vice president at OneClass, a Massachusetts-based group that provides tutoring and study guides and investigates issues like plagiarism, which spiked in the spring when institutions shifted to remote learning. “It adds one more negative experience for international students with the government and higher education, dampening their interest to come over and study in the U.S.”
Some institutions are still working on their plans for the fall, he said, and that leaves the international students in more of a holding pattern than the American students.
Millikin will open with in-person classes on Aug. 24, making those students' lives a little less uncertain.
International students are allowed an annual vacation, usually defined as summer break, without risking their immigration status. As regulations from the United States government change, students have been directed by Millikin to keep apprised of the changes, especially if they have left the country to return to their homes.
That is a concern for Millikin student Alida Mugisha, who is also from Burundi. Mugisha took a semester off to study abroad in the Netherlands as part of her international business major and is now worrying about whether she can come back to Millikin in time to complete her senior year.
"My main worry at the moment is to not being able to return to the United States to pursue my courses especially since I am on the verge of graduating. Embassies and consular sections that offer visa appointments are still not operating right now," Mugisha said.
Like Tumushemeze, Mugisha has been concerned about family back home. Coming to the U.S. to study, Mugisha said, was attractive because a degree from an American university has weight and value in her home country and will expand her opportunities for a good job.
"I have been challenged mentally and emotionally," Mugisha said. "I worried a lot about the safety of my family and not being physically there to check up on everyone.”
Considerations in regard to international students range from the financial impact on institutions to the cultural impact those students make and how its absence could affect other students.
International students are not eligible for financial aid, and pay full price, so without them, colleges will lose those funds. Additionally, institutions who continue to offer online classes only, DeCapua said, might lose American students also.
“People who have accepted and put deposits down in spring are paying bills to actually show up,” he said. “My own colleagues are saying numbers are not where they need them to be. This is going to be a real issue for higher education going into the fall. We're going to have families say I'm not paying for online education and that's a valid point.”
The word that best summarizes their experiences during the pandemic, he said, is “anxiety.”
“College is really hard. Going to college in another country is exceptionally hard,” he said. “And during a global health pandemic, it's astronomically hard, times 1,000.”
