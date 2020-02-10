Millikin University names 16th president, successor to Patrick White

DECATUR — James M. Reynolds on Monday was named president of Millikin University, becoming the 16th person to hold the title since the school was founded in 1901.
Reynolds takes office July 1. He replaces Patrick White, who was elected president in October 2013.
Reynolds has been president of Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio, since 2012.
"I am deeply humbled and excited to become the 16th president of Millikin University," said Reynolds in a statement. "I am committed to the mission of Performance Learning at Millikin, and as I begin this new chapter, I look forward to working with the directors, faculty and staff as we fulfill our mission to prepare students for personal lives of meaning and value. I am grateful for the strong leadership of Dr. Patrick White, who has left a lasting legacy on which we will have the opportunity to build."
Reynolds has a bachelor of arts in biology from Drake University and a master of arts in Zoology from DePauw University. He earned a Ph.D. in biology from Illinois State University. Reynolds and his wife, Sue, have two daughters.
Wilmington College had an enrollment of about 1,230. Its main campus is southwest of Columbus, Ohio, with a secondary one in Cincinnati.
Reynolds went to Wilmington in 2007 as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty.
He was academic vice president and dean of the faculty at Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Nebraska, from 2003 through 2006.
Randell Blackburn, chairman of the university's board of trustees, said the board unanimously agreed that Reynolds was the "best possible choice" for the job.
"Dr. Reynolds brings a deep understanding of higher education as well as our Performance Learning mission," Blackburn said. "Under his leadership, we believe Millikin's momentum can be increased and its potential more fully realized as we continue to prepare students for professional success, democratic citizenship in a global environment and a personal life of meaning and value."
White’s tenure was marked by growth in campus facilities and academic and athletic programs. Projects include the “Transform MU” capital campaign, the Workman Family Softball Field, Workman Family Baseball Field and Center for Theatre & Dance under construction. The $31 million, 87,000-square-foot University Commons project also opened during White’s presidency.
You have free articles remaining.
White came to Millikin in July 2013 as interim president, having served seven years at president of Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana. His contract was extended in spring 2016.
The private university has about 2,000 students on 75 acres in Decatur. It was founded by Decatur banker James Millikin in 1901 and sought to embrace the "practical" side of learning along with the "literary and classical," according to the school. A key feature is "performance learning," which gets students out of the classroom and into hands-on activities to practice what they've learned.
DECATUR — Kalli Farmer doesn't even have to see President Patrick White's distinctive blue ball cap in a crowd to know he's nearby.
White announced his retirement in February 2019. He previously held positions at Saint Mary’s College in Indiana, Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, and Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer, North Carolina.
The 29-member Millikin Board of Trustees approved a search committee, which hired the company AGB Search and had community outreach to get feedback about the next president. Campus interviews with finalists were scheduled to take place in late January, according to a timeline on the Millikin website.
A 13-page description of the position and the university on the AGB website said the "new president will be expected to focus on the following" areas:
- To develop and implement a new strategic plan
- To develop a strategic enrollment management plan
- To prepare the university for a successful capital initiative
- To continue to promote and strengthen Performance Learning
- To align budgetary resources with institutional priorities
- To increase the cooperation between Millikin and the community
In an interview with the Herald & Review in the fall about his departure, White said: “We have the confidence that we are moving forward with great momentum. Our best days are ahead of us. We have enormous opportunities and we're not just 'blue-skying' these, but actually accomplishing change and growth on our campus when many other institutions are struggling to think about who they are and what they should be. Millikin is moving forward.”
Millikin recently welcomed its largest number of new traditional students for a spring semester in school history, a 5.3% increase.