You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millikin University nursing instructors named Nurse Educator fellows
0 comments

Millikin University nursing instructors named Nurse Educator fellows

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Millikin University nursing instructors Gina Canny and Julie Kennedy were among 19 educators selected for their commitment to quality and innovative teaching in the field of nursing. The fellows were recognized at a virtual ceremony on June 17, hosted by the Illinois Nursing Workforce Center Advisory Board.

Canny joined the Millikin faculty in 2014. A certified trauma nurse specialist and certified nurse educator, Canny has over 25 years of clinical nursing experience in acute renal dialysis, surgical and medical intermediate care unit, emergency department and as a staff educator.

Kennedy has nearly 22 years of experience in the health care profession. She began her career shortly after high school as a nursing assistant at a long-term care facility. Kennedy advanced her education to attain licensure as a practical nurse and then as a registered professional nurse where she practiced in the acute care setting of a rehabilitation unit and then a medical-oncology unit. Kennedy also made home visits as a hospice nurse and then returned to acute care to work on a medical-surgical unit as a clinical nurse.

The purpose of the Nurse Educator Fellowship Program is to ensure the retention of well-qualified nursing faculty at institutions of higher learning that award degrees in nursing.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Millikin offers 'MacMurray Match' to displaced students
Education

Millikin offers 'MacMurray Match' to displaced students

"We want to invite students who have been affected by the closure of MacMurray College to consider finishing their degrees at Millikin University," said Millikin President Patrick White. "We have been in cooperation with MacMurray to facilitate as seamless a transition as possible during this critical time."

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pete Pistorius talks about new agriculture projects at Meridian High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News