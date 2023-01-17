Millikin University offers lecture series

DECATUR — A Holocaust survivor, a spoken word artist, a former White House photographer and an award-winning writer will be the featured guests at Millikin University's spring lecture series

All events are free and open to the public, with no ticket or reservation required.

The first lecture will feature Holocaust survivor Sami Steigmann at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Thomas W. Ewing Lecture. Steigmann was the subject of medical experimentation at the Mogilev-Podolsky labor camp in what is now Ukraine. Steigmann is dedicated to reaching as many young people as possible to promote tolerance and in hopes that they will make it a better world for themselves, their children and their grandchildren.

Next will be the Black History Month Celebration at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, featuring Wilson Kwamogi Okello, a spoken word artist who believes in the power of storytelling and spoken word poetry as a platform for education, liberation and resilience. In the presentation, Okello will reinforce the fact that your presence, position and voice are equal in both legitimacy and importance.

The Moore Lecture for Women's History Month will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, and feature Amanda Lucidon. She was official White House photographer to the Obamas and is an award-winning filmmaker and New York Times bestselling author. A collection of Lucidon's images of the First Lady, “Chasing Light,” was released in 2017. She will speak about her time working for one of the most politically significant presidential administrations in recent history and what photographers can reveal through their work.

For Civil Discourse Week, the speaker will be Jonathan Mooney at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Mooney faced a number of low expectations growing up and did not learn to read until he was twelve years old. Now an award-winning writer, entrepreneur and activist, he brings awareness to disability and neurodivergence.

All lectures will be held in the Bob and Debi Johnson Banquet Rooms on the third floor of the University Commons.

