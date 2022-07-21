Millikin University plans $4 million nursing simulation laboratory

DECATUR — Millikin University will begin the first phase this summer of a $4 million project to update and enhance the facilities for School of Nursing.

The first phase includes a nursing simulation laboratory for obstetric and pediatric and health assessments, a collaborative graduate learning space and debriefing rooms. Phases II and III will contain offices in the West Towne Square location and classrooms and offices on the second floor of the Millikin Institute.

The university received a federal grant of $2 million that will help pay for the project.

“Student experiences in these spaces can include high volume scenarios, but more importantly, low volume, high risk scenarios. The facility will aid student learning and support BSN, MSN and DNP students within one integrated space,” said Elizabeth Gephart, associate professor with Millikin’s School of Nursing.