Millikin University plans in-person graduation ceremonies May 16

DECATUR — Millikin University will hold two in-person graduation ceremonies, both scheduled for Sunday, May 16, at Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

The first ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m., honoring graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, Tabor School of Business and graduates earning a Master of Business Administration. The second ceremony, at 2:30 p.m., will honor graduates from the College of Fine Arts and College of Professional Studies as well as graduates earning a Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Only May 2021 graduates will be included. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only graduates, faculty and ceremony participants will be allowed inside Kirkland. Family, friends and guests can watch the livestream on the university's graduate website and Facebook page.

Everyone attending the event in person will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing before, during and after the event. For more information, visit millikin.edu/commencement.

