Millikin University recognized as one of the best colleges in the MIdwest

DECATUR — The Princeton Review has again named Millikin University among the 158 best colleges in the Midwest.
The feature released on Aug. 31 names the 654 best colleges in five regions: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and International. The colleges recommended by the Princeton Review comprise about 24 percent of the nation's 2,700 institutions.
"This is always wonderful news to receive because it speaks so highly of the work faculty and staff do to provide the very best learning experience possible for our students," said Millikin President Jim Reynolds. "We continue to use positive rankings like the one found in The Princeton Review as a marker for the success of our curriculum, our dedication to Performance Learning and our community of caring that is so vital to students today. Millikin University is a special place and rankings like this reinforce that to us all."
The institutions were chosen mainly for their academics, said Princeton Review editor-in-chief Robert Franek, and surveys of students about their college experience are included in the rankings.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter