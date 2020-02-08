Millikin University's student radio station nominated for 8 national awards 🎙️

DECATUR — The death of radio has been foretold a multitude of times. Movies, TV, the internet, they were all supposed to sound its death knell.
But radio has yet to have its finest hour, if students at Millikin University have anything to do with it.
“I have to do a lot of making sure the music is appropriate and getting rid of some of the old music when we put in new music,” said music director Jason Messina, a senior communications major who plans to devote his career to radio. “I get to give the OK on that and make sure the music fits into our station. We're 'college alt' which means a lot fits into what we can do. The rules we always get are it can't be a top 40 station and we can't turn it into a country station. But basically everything else fits into our category.”
WJMU (89.5 FM) has been on the air since March 10, 1971, and was nominated this year for eight national awards from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System, the most the station has ever had: Best Specialty Show for "Transportation the Marmoset," by Frank Macaluso; Best On-Air Personalities for Jason Messina and Lane Caspar; Best Radio Drama for "Shivers and Chills," by Athena Pajer; Best Station Promotional Poster, for a Stranger Things poster created by Kiara Fultz; Best Use of Sound Effects, "Devil's Advocate Show Promotion" by Jason Messina and Lane Caspar; Best Underwriting Spot for "Hardee's Underwriting" by Sam Meister, station manager; Best Comedy Show, "Owl Stretching Time" by Frank Macaluso; Best Use of Video, "WJMU The Quad - True Blue Challenge," directed by Sam Meister.
The award winners will be announced at the IBS International Media Conference, March 6-8, in New York City. The WJMU staff plans to attend as they do every year because, Caspar said, they learn so much and meet old and new friends there even in years when they don't have nominations.
Artists who are trying to get heard send their work to the station and if the students, who run the station with supervision from station manager and communications instructor Sam Meister, decide the recording fits their format, they play it.
Messina and co-host Caspar are nominated together for best radio personalities and Messina was recognized for his expertise at sound effects.
“We submitted that because Jason is really good at mixing sound effects,” Caspar said. “There was no actual category for sound mixing so we put him in for sound effects.”
If Messina wins the awards he's up for, he said, he hopes it will help him in the future. He's willing to work in any capacity in radio, he said. He just loves radio.
“Awards look great on a resume,” he said with a grin. “Especially when you're trying to get into studios.”
“Even a nomination looks really good,” Caspar said. She's the program director and also a senior communications major. Her passion, she said, is podcasting.
“If I could make that a career, I would be happy for the rest of my life,” Caspar said. “That would be awesome. But I would be happy with anything in communications. I'm going to apply everywhere and just see what happens.”
Unlike most of the others, production director Frank Macaluso is a senior theater major for whom radio is a creative outlet. His interest is in stand-up comedy, and for WJMU he writes and produces specials.
“A lot of what I've been doing here at the station is sketch comedy,” Macaluso said. “That's kind of what I want to go into in terms of after college. I'd also like to do radio things.”
Production director Meghan Whitlock is more interested in broadcast journalism, but radio, she said, is a good training ground for any kind of career in media. “We don't really have any type of television journalism program (at Millikin) so I've had to do a lot of my own learning outside of Millikin with internships and working. I get as much exposure as I can.”
Whitlock creates “liners,” short and often funny remarks a DJ makes during a song introduction or between segments on a show, often used to promote the station, a program or contest.
As part of Millikin's project-based learning model, students get hands-on experience in their area of interest even as freshmen, and Messina said the same is true of the radio station.
“Any time students need help, I do the training,” Messina said. “I do a lot of the on-air training, Any time someone needs help, I'll always run down here. I don't live too far.”
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter