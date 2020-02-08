Millikin University's student radio station nominated for 8 national awards 🎙️

“I have to do a lot of making sure the music is appropriate and getting rid of some of the old music when we put in new music,” said music director Jason Messina, a senior communications major who plans to devote his career to radio. “I get to give the OK on that and make sure the music fits into our station. We're 'college alt' which means a lot fits into what we can do. The rules we always get are it can't be a top 40 station and we can't turn it into a country station. But basically everything else fits into our category.”