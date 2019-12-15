Millikin University's 2019 Winter Commencement planned Sunday

Millikin University

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will deliver the commencement address, "Your Budget for Life." Undergraduate student speaker is Samiha Thapa and graduate student speaker is Sarah Lang. Thapa is from Kathmandu, Nepal, is graduating with a bachelor of science in nursing, and will be working as a registered nurse on the medical surgical unit at Sarah Bush Lincoln Heath Center, Mattoon, beginning in January. Lang, who is from Peoria, is graduating with a master's entry into nursing practice degree and is a psychiatric nurse in Springfield.