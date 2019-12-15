Millikin University's 2019 Winter Commencement planned Sunday

Millikin University
Millikin University's 2019 Winter Commencement will be 2 p.m. today in Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will deliver the commencement address, "Your Budget for Life." Undergraduate student speaker is Samiha Thapa and graduate student speaker is Sarah Lang. Thapa is from Kathmandu, Nepal, is graduating with a bachelor of science in nursing, and will be working as a registered nurse on the medical surgical unit at Sarah Bush Lincoln Heath Center, Mattoon, beginning in January. Lang, who is from Peoria, is graduating with a master's entry into nursing practice degree and is a psychiatric nurse in Springfield.
The following students are candidates for graduation:
Argenta: Joshua Logan, Kandice Michener
Assumption: Morgan Damery
Bensenville: Alice Bernard
Bettendorf, Iowa: Ekaterini Pliakos (master’s)
Blue Island: Jaylen Culpepper
Bolingbrook: Christopher Wilson
Boody: Abbey Brown
Broadwell: Bridget Kingsley
Cahokia: Rodney Baker Jr.
Caracas, Venezuela: Gabriel Gil
Champaign: Christina Bell, Kristopher Deters (doctorate)
Chatham: Jia Dong (doctorate)
Chicago: Quinnyata Bellows, Alex Johnson
Clinton: Abigail Brooks, Kayla Swope
Cisco: Griffin Sparks
Danville: Carly Kirk
Decatur: Kirsten Anderson, Kaia Ball, Dannika Beedle, Alex Blome, Teresa Brase, Michael Brewer, Ashley Brown, Margaret Comerford, Alicia Cunningham, Angela Dean, Skyler Flesch, Nicholas Halford (doctorate), Courtney Harris (doctorate), Anna Hoang, Sarah Houran, Cynthia Jones, Brandon Lane, Tiffiany Leischner, Jack Mickler, Evelyn Mitchell (doctorate), Jerica Moyer, Sierra Muma, Katlyn Niepoetter, Jose Perales, Molly Quigley (master’s), Paul Rutherford, Jacquelyn Spence, Connor Sphar, Natalie Strope (doctorate),Vineece Thompson, Heather Wiegand (master’s), Brittany Williams, Andrew Wise, Nicole Wood
Dixon: Haley Thorpe (master’s)
Edwards: Sarah Lang (master’s),
Elk Grove Village: Edward Pacquer IV
Fair Oaks, Calif.: Sydney Garcia
Fairbury: Jordyn Weber
Forsyth: Meredith Artime, Shannon Brinkoetter (master’s)
Goma, Congo: Yvette Migisha
Harrisburg: Kelsey Hobbs
Herrick: Michelle Gatons
Island Lake: Megan Mraz
Jacksonville: Jill Friedrich (master’s)
Kankakee: Taylor Hartman
Kincaid: Nicholas Marcogliese
Lumberton, Texas: Hannah Deaton
You have free articles remaining.
Macon: NiCole Dial, Ashley Martin, Mattie Williams
Mapleton: Samson Callear
Markham: Dakari Bass
Maroa: Loren Agee, Kaitlyn Cooper
Marshall: Courtney Fraker
McHenry: Morgan Bode
Mount Zion: Alisha Larrison (master’s), Jacob Morgan, Meghan Samples, Selena Smail. Angela Thunder
Moweaqua: Olivia Brewer
Naperville: Emily Bauwens
O'Fallon: Keajion Jennings
Oak Forest: Alan Durham
Oreana: Cali Melton
Orland Park: Kelsey Pierson
Pasadena, Md.: Amber Bell
Pekin: Naomi Klingbeil
Pembroke Pines, Fla.: Kaitlyn Jardine
Perry, Iowa: Matthew Thompson (master’s)
Philo: Brandi Dawson (doctorate)
Plainfield: Jessica Wernig
Rantoul: Natasha Jeakins
Romeoville: Nicholas Followell
Shelbyville: Amanda Durbin (doctorate), Samiha Thapa
St. Louis, Mo.:Angelina Thomas (doctorate)
Sherman: Alec Daykin, Daniel Daykin
Springfield: Lisa Brackett, Malik Brooks, Autumn Meyer, Alexsenia Ralat, Alexis Stouffe
Springfield, Ohio: Gabriel Xayathone
Steger: Kyle Ramos
Stewardson: Haley Baumgarten (master’s)
Sullivan: Nicholas Cravatta
Taylorville: Jordan Keel, Jacob Smothers
Toledo, Ohio: Angel Jenkins
Tower Hill: Lacy Marcello
Urbana: Chelsey Clark (doctorate), Kyle Ross (master’s)
Warrensburg: Kaila Claypool-Wood
Washburn: Cody Gray
Wheaton: Catherine Tarpeh
Wonder Lake: Madison Andrychowski
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter