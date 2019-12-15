You are the owner of this article.
Millikin University's 2019 Winter Commencement planned Sunday
Education briefs

Millikin University

Millikin University's 2019 Winter Commencement will be 2 p.m. today in Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will deliver the commencement address, "Your Budget for Life." Undergraduate student speaker is Samiha Thapa and graduate student speaker is Sarah Lang. Thapa is from Kathmandu, Nepal, is graduating with a bachelor of science in nursing, and will be working as a registered nurse on the medical surgical unit at Sarah Bush Lincoln Heath Center, Mattoon, beginning in January. Lang, who is from Peoria, is graduating with a master's entry into nursing practice degree and is a psychiatric nurse in Springfield.

The following students are candidates for graduation:

Argenta: Joshua Logan, Kandice Michener

Assumption: Morgan Damery

Bensenville: Alice Bernard

Bettendorf, Iowa: Ekaterini Pliakos (master’s)

Blue Island: Jaylen Culpepper

Bolingbrook: Christopher Wilson

Boody: Abbey Brown

Broadwell: Bridget Kingsley

Cahokia: Rodney Baker Jr.

Caracas, Venezuela: Gabriel Gil

Champaign: Christina Bell, Kristopher Deters (doctorate)

Chatham: Jia Dong (doctorate)

Chicago: Quinnyata Bellows, Alex Johnson

Clinton: Abigail Brooks, Kayla Swope

Cisco: Griffin Sparks

Danville: Carly Kirk

Decatur: Kirsten Anderson, Kaia Ball, Dannika Beedle, Alex Blome, Teresa Brase, Michael Brewer, Ashley Brown, Margaret Comerford, Alicia Cunningham, Angela Dean, Skyler Flesch, Nicholas Halford (doctorate), Courtney Harris (doctorate), Anna Hoang, Sarah Houran, Cynthia Jones, Brandon Lane, Tiffiany Leischner, Jack Mickler, Evelyn Mitchell (doctorate), Jerica Moyer, Sierra Muma, Katlyn Niepoetter, Jose Perales, Molly Quigley (master’s), Paul Rutherford, Jacquelyn Spence, Connor Sphar, Natalie Strope (doctorate),Vineece Thompson, Heather Wiegand (master’s), Brittany Williams, Andrew Wise, Nicole Wood

Dixon: Haley Thorpe (master’s)

Edwards: Sarah Lang (master’s),

Elk Grove Village: Edward Pacquer IV

Fair Oaks, Calif.: Sydney Garcia

Fairbury: Jordyn Weber

Forsyth: Meredith Artime, Shannon Brinkoetter (master’s)

Goma, Congo: Yvette Migisha

Harrisburg: Kelsey Hobbs

Herrick: Michelle Gatons

Island Lake: Megan Mraz

Jacksonville: Jill Friedrich (master’s)

Kankakee: Taylor Hartman

Kincaid: Nicholas Marcogliese

Lumberton, Texas: Hannah Deaton

Macon: NiCole Dial, Ashley Martin, Mattie Williams

Mapleton: Samson Callear

Markham: Dakari Bass

Maroa: Loren Agee, Kaitlyn Cooper

Marshall: Courtney Fraker

McHenry: Morgan Bode

Mount Zion: Alisha Larrison (master’s), Jacob Morgan, Meghan Samples, Selena Smail. Angela Thunder

Moweaqua: Olivia Brewer

Naperville: Emily Bauwens

O'Fallon: Keajion Jennings

Oak Forest: Alan Durham

Oreana: Cali Melton

Orland Park: Kelsey Pierson

Pasadena, Md.: Amber Bell

Pekin: Naomi Klingbeil

Pembroke Pines, Fla.: Kaitlyn Jardine

Perry, Iowa: Matthew Thompson (master’s)

Philo: Brandi Dawson (doctorate)

Plainfield: Jessica Wernig

Rantoul: Natasha Jeakins

Romeoville: Nicholas Followell

Shelbyville: Amanda Durbin (doctorate), Samiha Thapa

St. Louis, Mo.:Angelina Thomas (doctorate)

Sherman: Alec Daykin, Daniel Daykin

Springfield: Lisa Brackett, Malik Brooks, Autumn Meyer, Alexsenia Ralat, Alexis Stouffe

Springfield, Ohio: Gabriel Xayathone

Steger: Kyle Ramos

Stewardson: Haley Baumgarten (master’s)

Sullivan: Nicholas Cravatta

Taylorville: Jordan Keel, Jacob Smothers

Toledo, Ohio: Angel Jenkins

Tower Hill: Lacy Marcello

Urbana: Chelsey Clark (doctorate), Kyle Ross (master’s)

Warrensburg: Kaila Claypool-Wood

Washburn: Cody Gray

Wheaton: Catherine Tarpeh

Wonder Lake: Madison Andrychowski

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

