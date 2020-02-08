Millikin University sees 5.3% rise in spring enrollment

DECATUR — Millikin University welcomed its largest number of new traditional students for a spring semester in school history, with 1,762 students compared to 1,673 undergraduates in 2019, a 5.3% increase.
Total new students this academic year is 752, a 10% increase over the 679 from the 2018-19 academic year. And that growth, said Sarah Shupenus, vice president for enrollment and marketing, includes all programs, transfer students and international students.
"At Millikin, we offer a lot, we've added new programs, things like computer science, arts technology, a finance major, things like that. And we're seeing local students come to the university. Their enrollment is increasing."
Millikin offers the $22,000 Macon Matters merit scholarship for students from Macon County high schools and transfers from Richland Community College.
"Local students take a second look at Millikin and want to get the great education that we offer," she said.
A new master's program in teaching will start in the fall, she said, which offers people with a bachelor's degree in another field a chance to gain teaching credentials for a career change.
"We're really happy," she said. "(The enrollment increase) is not a singular program or scholarship that's happening. Students are being drawn to Millikin and that's the best success we could have asked for."
