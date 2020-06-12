Millikin University sets reopening date

DECATUR — Millikin University will reopen with in-person classes on Aug. 24, it was announced Friday.
President Patrick White in a statement said the plan reflects that Illinois is moving through Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-step Restore Illinois Plan "more quickly than initially projected." Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. Millikin canceled its summer classes.
White in the letter to students and staff said they'll follow health guidelines and social distancing.
"We are eager to reunite with our Big Blue family to participate in our distinct brand of Performance Learning," he said.
Changes are:
- Fall semester classes will begin Monday, Aug 24.
- Classes will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept 7.
- Fall Break will be moved to Nov. 23 and 24, the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving. No classes will be held the week of Thanksgiving.
- Beginning Nov. 30, for one week of instruction, classes will be held using online or other distance methods.
- The final day of classes will be Friday, Dec. 4.
- Finals will be held in an online or other distance format beginning Monday, Dec. 7, through Thursday, Dec. 17.
- December Commencement will be held Sunday, Dec. 13.
Housing and dining facilities will be open and operational throughout the entire semester.
"While the exact future is unpredictable and this information is subject to change, we believe this schedule will allow us to maintain the academic integrity of the fall semester while also providing the flexibility that our students need to be successful," White said. "The health and safety of our Millikin community and the academic experience of our students remain our top priorities."
