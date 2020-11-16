Millikin University soup dinner to benefit Big Blue Food Pantry

DECATUR — A grab-n-go Big Blue Soup Dinner will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the Doug and Diane Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance on the first floor lobby of the University Commons on Millikin University's campus.

The student-run event will benefit the university's Big Blue Food Pantry, which serves 30 to 40 students weekly, providing non-perishable foods, hygiene products and school supplies to those in need. The goal for the event is to raise funds to buy a refrigerator and freezer to store items like milk, eggs and hamburgers.

Social distancing guidelines will be practiced during the event and masks will be required.

Each year, Millikin University's Marketing Event Planning course, taught by Professor Marilyn Davis, plans a fundraising dinner where students and community members are invited to join together to support a worthy local cause. This year, the class is partnering with Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity to support the Big Blue Food Pantry.

