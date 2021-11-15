 Skip to main content
Millikin University soup supper to benefit Peacemaker Project 703

  • 0

Community members gather Saturday morning as 24 teams participated in the Peacemaker Project 703 Wiffle Ball tournament at Sliderz Bar & Grill. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — Millikin University marketing students will host a soup supper Tuesday, Nov. 16, to benefit Peacemaker Project 703, in memory of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. 

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in the first floor of the University Commons.

Oberheim, a Decatur native, was murdered in the line of duty on May 19. Peacemaker Project 703 proactively supports law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education.

The grab-and-go event costs $6 for a pint of one of the following three soups: roasted red pepper and smoked gouda served with a Tuscan dinner roll, gumbo served with a brioche dinner roll and Skeffington beer cheese soup served with a dark rye dinner roll. Dessert will include a mixed berry cobbler with a sweet crumb topping. Quart containers of the soups cost $11 each.

Chris Oberheim

Oberheim

