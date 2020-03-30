Millikin University strives to keep courses rigorous in spite of remote learning situation brought about by coronavirus

DECATUR — Teaching any class is daunting during the coronavirus shelter-at-home crisis, but when that class is biology, it can require even more creativity.
“One of the things that's good is we had a little bit of time to prepare what we were going to do going forward,” said Jen Schroeder, associate professor of biology at Millikin University.
She had planned a dissection that would take place over several class sessions, for example, but she did the experiment herself and made video for YouTube for her students.
While it's not ideal, faculty are coming up with a variety of ways that students' learning will still progress.
Millikin Provost Jeff Aper calls this “a wild time.”
“Every faculty member is putting together combinations of resources for students to draw on,” Aper said. “That's what we've worked on in a very focused way. The faculty jumped into this once we knew what it looked like, a few weeks ago, when it looked like we'd make a shift to online learning. I sent out a communication to all faculty and said right now we don't know where this is going to head and we need to be prepared, thinking about what it would look like and how to adjust classes and when it became a definite thing.”
What graduation will look like is yet to be determined.
“Right now, we're imagining a variety of different possibilities, but as this period seems to extend out, it's going to affect our ability to plan for a big gathering,” Aper said.
With students scattered all over the state and the country, Rachel Bicicchi, director of online learning, said internet speed and access are not equal. Some students in rural areas don't have high-speed internet. If they're taking some more challenging classes to teach online, classes that require specialized equipment, it's calling for creative solutions.
“One thing that maybe sounds a little weird is to remind (professors and students) that it's OK to be uncomfortable, and not everything has to be perfect right now,” she said. “We want our students to learn and we want to make sure we're delivering the rigorous courses we promised, but we recognize that we have to have compassion for ourselves and the students for what everybody's going through, and throwing out assignments that don't make sense anymore.”
While R.J. Podeschi is comfortable with technology as a professor of information systems, having to prepare for fully online classes with little time to prepare was a challenge for him, too.
“It's been an adjustment, even for somebody who works in technology,” he said “I'm a teacher who really values that one-on-one time with students and small class size. That face time means a lot to me and to our students, so trying to recreate that is difficult.”
