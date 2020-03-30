Millikin University strives to keep courses rigorous in spite of remote learning situation brought about by coronavirus

DECATUR — Teaching any class is daunting during the coronavirus shelter-at-home crisis, but when that class is biology, it can require even more creativity.

“One of the things that's good is we had a little bit of time to prepare what we were going to do going forward,” said Jen Schroeder, associate professor of biology at Millikin University.

She had planned a dissection that would take place over several class sessions, for example, but she did the experiment herself and made video for YouTube for her students.

While it's not ideal, faculty are coming up with a variety of ways that students' learning will still progress.

Millikin Provost Jeff Aper calls this “a wild time.”