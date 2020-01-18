Millikin University student-run radio station wins awards

Millikin University
Millikin University's student-run radio station, WJMU 89.5 "The Quad," has been nominated for eight national awards by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.
Nominations include Best Specialty Show for "Transportation the Marmoset," by Frank Macaluso; Best On-Air Personalities for Jason Messina and Lane Caspar; Best Radio Drama for "Shivers and Chills," by Athena Pajer; Best Station Promotional Poster, for a Stranger Things poster created by Kiara Fultz; Best Use of Sound Effects, "Devil's Advocate Show Promotion" by Jason Messina and Lane Caspar; Best Underwriting Spot for "Hardee's Underwriting" by Sam Meister, station manager; Best Comedy Show, "Owl Stretching Time" by Frank Macaluso; Best Use of Video, "WJMU The Quad - True Blue Challenge," directed by Sam Meister.
Winners will be announced at the 80th annual IBS International Media Conference, March 6-8 in New York City.
