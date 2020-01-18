Millikin University student-run radio station wins awards

Nominations include Best Specialty Show for "Transportation the Marmoset," by Frank Macaluso; Best On-Air Personalities for Jason Messina and Lane Caspar; Best Radio Drama for "Shivers and Chills," by Athena Pajer; Best Station Promotional Poster, for a Stranger Things poster created by Kiara Fultz; Best Use of Sound Effects, "Devil's Advocate Show Promotion" by Jason Messina and Lane Caspar; Best Underwriting Spot for "Hardee's Underwriting" by Sam Meister, station manager; Best Comedy Show, "Owl Stretching Time" by Frank Macaluso; Best Use of Video, "WJMU The Quad - True Blue Challenge," directed by Sam Meister.